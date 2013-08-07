Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
Big 12 conference
Big Monday slate announced for Big 12 Conference
VIDEO: Big 12’s Bowlsby sits down with Jason Lamb at Power and Light
UPDATE: Joel Embiid out indefinitely after seeing back specialist
KU’s Embiid to miss final two regular season games
Tuesday night hoops: KSU upends Tech; Mizzou’s road struggles continue
More Big 12 conference Headlines
KU beats OU, wraps up share of another Big 12 basketball title
KU escapes with narrow win at Texas Tech
FOX 4 Sports shorts: Sweeney back with Royals; Jayhawks lead Big XII at halfway point
KU outlasts the Cyclones again; Wiggins puts on a show
KU dominates Baylor on Big Monday with a 78-68 victory
Jayhawks finally shed losing streak
Big 12 announces ‘Big Monday’ basketball schedule
Tracking Coronavirus
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Video
Coronavirus concerns delay opening of Overland Park Farmer’s Market
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
More Tracking Coronavirus