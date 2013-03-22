Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
bus crash
School bus rolls over on way to Sea World
Watch: Video shows teens violently thrown around in Lee’s Summit bus crash
Double decker tour bus crashes in Indianapolis, injuring several people
Engaged couple among victims of California bus crash
4 killed when car, school bus collide in Louisiana
More bus crash Headlines
24 on Greyhound bus hurt after passenger attacks driver, police say
Children, driver rescued after bus plunges into creek near Douglass, Kan.
School bus crash near Blue Summit, Mo.
Pembroke Hill students work on return to normalcy day after bus crash
Good Samaritans acted quickly to rescue bus crash victims
Helicopters land on interstate to help victims of bus LA crash
Parents pick up kids after frightening bus crash
UPDATE: 38 killed in Italy bus crash
3 dead after bus carrying teens returning to church crashes in Indianapolis
Jury sides with defendants in fatal Liberty bus crash
Tracking Coronavirus
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Video
Coronavirus concerns delay opening of Overland Park Farmer’s Market
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
More Tracking Coronavirus