charity
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the halftime show: songs to expect and a big tribute
‘Give ‘n Get Coat and Shoe Exchange’ gets passed on to a younger generation
Faith is Life group feeds Kansas City’s needy
Metro organization provides area families in need a Thanksgiving with donations
FOX 4 Morning Show guests: Sunday, November 16
More charity Headlines
Local 10-year-old helps out family with terminally ill baby he’s never met
Hooked on Books drive puts books in the hands of at-risk kids
Locals run in their underwear to support a good cause
Christmas display in Lawrence lights up holidays, benefits charity
Calgary’s largest lottery winner donating entire jackpot to charity
Volunteers prepare ‘Sack it for Santa’ delivery for metro teens
Unassuming millionaire leaves almost $200 million in charitable donations
Florida shoplifter gets big surprise from cop who nabs her
Local artist raises one million dollars for charity before the age of 20
Marathon runner honors 9/11 victims and service members in latest trek
