child endangerment
Police: Man put gun in baby seat next to daughter
Couple not guilty of assault, endangerment in case of KC girl, 8, who weighed 42 lbs
Sedalia couple accused of endangering their six-week-old baby
Children removed from home, Olathe couple charged with child endangerment
Little girl found wandering outside in diaper at about 1 a.m.
Mom accused of leaving 2-year-old alone for hours with running space heater
Mother who left 3-year-old son home alone admits to police “he’s a handful”
Man found asleep in car close to home faces DWI, child endangerment charges
Woman charged after 2-year-old falls out of vehicle
Woman arrested after leaving young children alone in car while making donation
Man accused of dropping baby while fleeing police charged with endangering a child
Parents killed girl, 5, by making her drink huge amounts of soda, authorities say
Man charged with DWI also had child in vehicle at time of arrest
Parents appear in court after 6-year-old found alone in freezing temperatures
Mom accused of child endangerment after two-year-old found wandering naked
