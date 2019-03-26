Skip to content
Crime Files
After 50 years of mystery, family hoping for answers in murder of 16-year-old Allen Ray Thompson
With increasing homicides, Mayor Lucas says Kansas Citians shouldn’t get used to the violence
10 years later, metro family still looking for tips in loved one’s killing
One year later, families of two men murdered at Longview Lake determined to get justice
‘People need to realize this is permanent’: Metro mother and sister still looking for answers into killing
FOX4 goes behind the scenes on crime scene investigating
Nearly one year later, Harrisonville family craves information in loved one’s murder
‘He left a family hurting’: Deadly Kansas City road rage case remains unsolved
Family looking for answers after father gunned down in the Northland on Easter Sunday
Kansas City police hope witnesses will come forward in 27-year-old’s murder case
Anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers lead to 2 arrests in 11-year-old KCK cold case
Raytown family celebrates birthday of murdered father, still hoping for killer’s arrest
Reward increased for information on the death of 26-year-old KC man
After brothers killed in two different KC murders, sister begs for tips, information
Family hoping for tips in KC man’s unsolved murder just weeks before Christmas
Tracking Coronavirus
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Coronavirus concerns delay opening of Overland Park Farmer’s Market
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
