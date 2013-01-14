Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
Deal of the Day
Fox 4 Cost Cutters: Extra 40% off at Ann Taylor
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Get Your Family Decked Out
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Coach deal and free lunch
Fox 4 Cost Cutters: BOGO Starbucks and movie deal
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Cash in on freebies!
More Deal of the Day Headlines
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Enjoy a Few Laughs
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Cash in at H&M!
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: “Time” to Start Thinking About Valentine’s Day
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Hit the Lanes!
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Score Discounts on Concerts and Other Events!
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Great Deals on bebe and More!
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Save 70% on Kate Spade and Coach Sunglasses!
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Take Steps to Help Others and Yourself!
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: Get Organized and Enjoy Free Pizza!
FOX 4 Cost Cutters: BOGO Wiper Blades
Tracking Coronavirus
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Video
More Tracking Coronavirus