Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
ebola
Hospital: KC-area man tests negative for Ebola virus
American exposed to Ebola headed to Nebraska for monitoring
Scotland confirms case of Ebola
CDC monitoring tech for possible Ebola exposure
Woman who saved relatives from Ebola coming to U.S. for nursing school
More ebola Headlines
Atlanta hospital treats patient with Ebola-like symptoms
Metro nurse preparing for Liberia trip to fight Ebola epidemic
Ebola out of headlines but on the horizon
Sierra Leone: Ebola burial team dumps bodies in pay protest
India isolates man after semen tests positive for Ebola
U.S. doctor succumbs to Ebola at Nebraska hospital
Kansas Guard soldier deployed to west Africa
Surgeon stricken with Ebola in Sierra Leone arrives in Nebraska
Nebraska hospital prepares for new Ebola patient
Settlement reached in Texas Ebola death case
Tracking Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Tracking Coronavirus