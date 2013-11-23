Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
explosion
SpaceX rocket explodes after launch
No signs of vandalism in bus barn fire that destroyed 8 Chillicothe school buses
Neighboring business captures exclusive surveillance video of Grandview blast
Lingering questions remain as to how a house exploded in South Kansas City
South KC neighbors report strong gas smell then feel explosion
More explosion Headlines
3 KCMO police officers released from hospital following chemical explosion
Firefighters mistakenly add water to magnesium fire, causing explosion
Federal documents: Man killed in explosion was making, selling M80s and cherry bombs
Clue to cause of KC house explosion might be buried deep in debris
Family believes work on clogged sink led to KCMO house explosion, leaving man burned, maimed
KCMO house explodes, one resident critically injured
Amid search for the missing in NYC blast, friends, loved ones reflect on those killed
Woman killed, seven injured after powerful explosion rocks New Jersey townhouses
Report: At least 14 killed in explosions at Egyptian government building
Leaf blower explosion leaves Shawnee home with extensive damage
Tracking Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Tracking Coronavirus