Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
fatal accident
Police identify pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on I-29
Police: Speeding, hill-jumping factors in crash that killed young man in KCMO
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for crash that killed grandpa helping grandson with car
Blue Valley NW student dies in Overland Park accident
Two killed in KCK car accident
More fatal accident Headlines
One dead in fatal two vehicle accident in Oak Grove
Anonymous donor offers cemetery plots to family of five fatal crash victims
Police identify five killed in Saturday night semi crash on I-435
SUV driver killed in accident with semi on I-635
Fatality accident on I-35 and Johnson Drive
Driver describes scene of late-night fatal accident on Interstate 70
Accident involving motorcycle leaves one man dead
Hard-hitting video shows man’s final moments leading up to fatal motorcycle crash
54-year-old skydiver dies during business’ grand opening event
Man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder in KCK crash that killed 62-yr-old mother
Tracking Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Tracking Coronavirus