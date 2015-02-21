Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
fire
St. Louis reopens terminal following short fire scare
Firefighters say Sunday morning Troost Avenue started in rooftop greenhouse
Father says son’s heroic actions during apartment fire made him proud
Second body found inside fire-ravaged rural home in Bucyrus, Kan.
Prayer vigil held for young victims of weekend house fire
More fire Headlines
No signs of vandalism in bus barn fire that destroyed 8 Chillicothe school buses
Four children die in Trenton, Mo home fire
Fire destroys historic KCMO home, injures 2 firefighters
Fiery crash leaves one dead, copper theft led to delayed KCFD response
KC church celebrates Easter despite fire
Community rallies around historic St. Joe bar after fire
Transitional housing residents unsure of next move in aftermath of Liberty fire
Firefighters and residents watchful over St. Joseph wildfires
Fire crews respond to early morning fire at KCMO church
Neighbors help rescue family of three injured in Independence duplex fire
Tracking Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Tracking Coronavirus