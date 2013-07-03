Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
fireworks
Group offering fireworks-free July 4th celebration for veterans
Gladstone Police enforcing zero-tolerance policy on fireworks
Legality of fireworks not a major concern for many across metro
Fireworks cause stress for veterans with PTSD
America’s fallen heroes honored at Celebration at the Station
More fireworks Headlines
Man in critical condition after being struck by car while in the street with fireworks
Computers and experts are behind the scenes at the impressive Corporate Woods fireworks show
Legacy Park fills up for early fireworks on eve of Independence Day
If you’re going to give your child a sparkler this Fourth of July, follow these tips
Video: GoPro cam captures amazing firework display via drone
Former Wyandotte County DA wants fireworks laws changed
Hospitals anticipate more injuries as people continue to light fireworks
Burglar makes off with less than $5 in Optimist Club heist
Firework celebrations across the metro
Fireworks ignite painful memories for PTSD sufferers
Tracking Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Tracking Coronavirus