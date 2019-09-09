Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
FOX 4 Problem Solvers
After husband dies, Shawnee woman forced to pay hundreds due to health insurance mix-up
Video
Officials hit local business owner with lawsuit, demanding he repay conned customers
Video
Drivers frustrated with city after 5 cars damaged during Independence Avenue road work
Despite 31 felony charges, metro man known for illegal towing appears to be back at it
These faulty airbags, still found in millions of vehicles, cost one man his eye
More FOX 4 Problem Solvers Headlines
‘He should be locked up’: Local senior citizens say contractor has vanished with thousands
Local online gift company racking up complaints after not delivering customers’ orders
Contractors charged for taking thousands from local seniors for shoddy work
More complaints surface of customers losing thousands to metro construction company
After years of complaints, repair shop known for illegal towing now subject of criminal investigation
Clients say local cleaning company cleaned them out of thousands of dollars
‘Two more weeks’: Metro customers get excuses, lose thousands to construction company
KC man finally gets a refund for bad hearing aids — and a free new pair from a new company
After heated confrontation, Independence repair shop owner refuses to return woman’s car
KC man fights to get a refund for hearing aids he ordered from online company
Tracking Coronavirus
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Video
More Tracking Coronavirus