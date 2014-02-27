Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
gas prices
Gas prices have finally stopped falling
Downward spiral of gas prices expected to continue into 2015
Average Missouri gas price drops below $2 a gallon
The end of $100 a barrel oil
89 straight days of lower gas prices
More gas prices Headlines
You’re saving $550 on gas. Save or spend it?
Pictures: Hallelujah! A gallon of gas is below $2.00
For some, gasoline has fallen below $2
Mom of 10 says she is saving at the pump
$3 gas is here and expected to stay for a while
Lowest August gas prices in four years
Highest July 4 gas prices in 6 years
Food price increases push more hungry people toward community kitchens
Violence in Iraq to blame for increased gas prices
As U.S. continues to export more gas than it imports, prices rise at home
Tracking Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Tracking Coronavirus