Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
jewish community center
Despite memories of tragedy, KC Superstar auditions begin again
JCC celebrates 100 years by spinning hundreds of dreidels at once
Jewish centers hire security director
Jewish Community Center of Kansas City celebrates 100th birthday
Kosher Fest celebrates Jewish culture, traditions and food
More jewish community center Headlines
Frazier Cross, Jr. has five additional charges brought against him
Fudge: A bitter-sweet reminder of Reat Underwood
Contestants remember 14-year-old Underwood at KC SuperStar auditions
A week of healing follows shootings at Jewish Community Center, Village Shalom
Jewish Community Center reopens to a line of supportive members
Murdered Dr. Corporon remembered as an “old-fashioned family doctor”
73-year-old shooting suspect booked on charges of premeditated murder
WATCH: FOX 4’s Melissa Stern gives her witness account of JCC shootings
WATCH: Full news conference on deadly shootings outside Jewish community facilities
Area residents turn out in record-breaking numbers for indoor triathlon
Tracking Coronavirus
Ride KC says person on bus last week has now tested positive for coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
More Tracking Coronavirus