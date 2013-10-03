Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
kansas speedway
Wet weather causes muddy mess for race fans at Kansas Speedway
Joey Logano wins Hollywood Casino 400 to advance in title race
American Royal in tandem with winning KC sports equal big business for butchers
Miss Sprint Cup talks about the big race coming to Kansas Speedway
Kansas Speedway hosting two NASCAR Sprint Cup Series events in 2015
More kansas speedway Headlines
2015 brings two NASCAR Sprint Cup Series weekends to Kansas Speedway
Race fans rush to Kansas Speedway for a big racing weekend
On FOX 4: NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at The Kansas Speedway
Joe and John Hunter Nemechek at Kansas Speedway
Crews begin rolling in to Kansas Speedway before race weekend
Monk preparing non-stop for National Anthem performance at Kansas Speedway
Kansas Speedway ready to shine for Sprint Cup race on Saturday night
Chelsea Bain in concert this weekend at Kansas Speedway
Despite the rain and the mud, race fans move in
Business is booming around Kansas Speedway
Tracking Coronavirus
Ride KC says person on bus last week has now tested positive for coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
More Tracking Coronavirus