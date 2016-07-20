Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX4 News at 9
Melton
Captain Melton’s family to Mayor Holland on comments following his death: ‘How could you?’
Leawood kids provide an outpouring of lemonade to support police officers
Kansas City pays final respects to Capt. Dave Melton
Thousands attend KCK Captain Melton’s visitation, support coming from all corners of community
Steady stream of visitors from near and far pay tribute KCK Captain Melton at visitation
More Melton Headlines
Free car washes for KCK police department so cruisers are clean before Captain Melton’s funeral
KCK Police Captain Dave Melton’s memory honored in ways big and small throughout metro
Slain KCK police captain who wrote plans for officer funerals to be laid to rest this weekend
While working to serve community, KCK officers fight through grieving after losing one of their own
Metro man showing appreciation for KCK officer killed in the line of duty through art
Hundreds gather, standing shoulder-to-shoulder at vigil to pay respect to fallen KCK officer
For Wyandotte Co. deputy who nearly died in shooting, loss of KCK officers is especially difficult
Melton’s relative opens up about the man behind the badge
KCK grad, current NBA coach Earl Watson shares heartfelt message following death of KCK police captain
Kansas City, Kan. police chief says anti-police speech has to stop because it has fatal consequences
Tracking Coronavirus
Ride KC says person on bus last week has now tested positive for coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
More Tracking Coronavirus