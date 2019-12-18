Skip to content
missing
UPDATE: Missing 68-year-old Olathe man found safe
Harrisonville police attempting to locate 38-year-old woman reported missing March 3
Overland Park Police say missing 89-year-old man in need of medication located safely
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after missing 6-month-old from St. Louis area found safe
Ottawa police say missing 16-year-old found safe
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe, Kearney police say
Kansas City police say missing 12-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found safe, Kansas City police say
UPDATE: Missing Kansas City woman found safe, police say
Olathe police attempting to locate 14-year-old boy
Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Gardner woman with Alzheimer's
Kansas City police say missing teen located
Update: Olathe police say missing 34-year-old man found safe
Update: Kansas City police say missing 36-year-old woman has been found and is safe
KC police attempting to locate missing 26-year-old man who’s family is concerned
Tracking Coronavirus
Ride KC says person on bus last week has now tested positive for coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
