Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX4 News at 9
new jersey
Several injured when church roof collapses during Easter service
Police arrest drunk driver after he drives with man impaled in his windshield
Allegations that sexual hazing ritual shut down football season at NJ school
Family of 17 to share $20 million lottery jackpot
Jury: Man stabbed ex 84 times, put pig mask on her
More new jersey Headlines
Dad to get life for tossing daughter into creek
Boy, 10, shot and killed by uncle while he was showing off gun collection, police say
Amusement park to open world’s tallest drop tower ride
Police: Woman bites off another woman’s finger in parking dispute
Woman killed, seven injured after powerful explosion rocks New Jersey townhouses
Super Bowl XLVIII’s other matchup: New York vs. New Jersey
New Jersey Gov. says he has “nothing to hide” following bridgegate scandal
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at center of bridge scandal
New Jersey same-sex marriages became legal at midnight
Video captures beating of NJ college student, student now suing cops
Tracking Coronavirus
Ride KC says bus operator last week has now tested positive for coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
More Tracking Coronavirus