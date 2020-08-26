Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Tracking Coronavirus
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
You Matter
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Podcasts
Border Report
Health
Destination Kansas
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Sporting KC
Royals
NASCAR
College
FOX4 High School Sports
Backyard Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Zip Trips
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
FOX4 Newsletters
Closed Captioning Info
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first
Nonprofit spotlight
Nonprofit empowers Kansas City kids on the baseball diamond and beyond
Video
Tracking Coronavirus
KU students weigh in after health officials put multiple Greek Life houses under quarantine
Video
Kansas amends quarantine order to include Caribbean island; other destinations removed
Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me?
Video
Kansas City doctor ‘not comfortable’ with CDC’s relaxed policy on coronavirus testing
Video
KDHE secretary says Kansas at ‘the end of the first quarter’ of coronavirus
More Tracking Coronavirus