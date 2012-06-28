Skip to content
Smithville’s own “Running Rachel” set to take on Boston Marathon
Despite the bitter cold metro runners take to the great outdoors
Kansas City Marathon runner combines running and knitting to set world record
Evidence Mounts: Marathon running is hard on the heart
California man lost in wilderness beat the odds
FOX 4’s Karli Ritter honors her grandfather by running 12 half-marathons
Local officer completes his 52nd marathon in 52 weeks
Running better than walking for weight control
Veteran Runner Laces up Sneakers to Inspire Young Black Men
Despite Storm, NYC Marathon Still On – and KC Runner is On His Way
Four-Time Boston Marathon Winner in Metro for KC Marathon
My Running Buddies Include Reba, Shania and Carrie
Ultramarathon Runner Dean Karnazes Highlights KC Races
Karli, Mark Get Clobbered in Colors for Mock Color Run
Tracking Coronavirus
Ride KC says bus operator last week has now tested positive for coronavirus
Metro scientists, doctors joining effort to find COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
Beyond the symptoms, local doctor breaks down what COVID-19 does to the body
Video
