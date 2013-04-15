Skip to content
sexual assault
Only eight states require sex education classes to mention “consent”
Sexual assault complaints on the rise at KU
College students from metro hear date rape message loud and clear
Citing a need for change, KU students and administrators hold sexual violence forum
Students hope to put an end to assaults with KU’s Sexual Assault Awareness Week
More sexual assault Headlines
Pregnant woman sexually assaulted, stuffed in trunk in Chicago
Eight sexual assaults in one month has Tulsa residents stricken with fear
Columbia police serve warning to women after string of break-ins, assaults
Man police believe is serial rapist charged with attacks on three more women
Mother of 14-year-old victim blames herself for attack
Sexual assault case casts national spotlight on Maryville
Woman reports being drugged, possibly assaulted near Mizzou campus
General suspended over adultery, assault allegations
Air Force leader in charge of sexual assault prevention charged with sexual battery
Three teens face felony sex charges for assault that led to girl’s suicide
Tracking Coronavirus
Metro woman loses grandma in virus outbreak at KCK rehab center; grandpa tests positive, too
Video
Ride KC says bus operator last week has now tested positive for coronavirus
Metro scientists, doctors joining effort to find COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
More Tracking Coronavirus