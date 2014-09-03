Skip to content
stabbing
Lawrence teen arrested in stabbing death of grandmother
KCMO police charge woman in fatal stabbing death of boyfriend
KCMO police investigate second fatal stabbing at same address in past 2 months
Police identify victim in fatal KCMO stabbing
Man charged in connection to KCMO stabbing death
Colorado men arrested in stabbing over Facebook post
Teenage girl arrested for allegedly luring mom into closet, stabbing her with a butcher knife
Cops pay for man’s meal tab, arrest him in fatal stabbing
Arizona mom accused of stabbing, trying to kill 2 children
Woman arrested in stabbing death of American teacher, attacked in middle east mall
Police: Woman stabs self in fight over inheritance
Police searching for suspect who stabbed man arriving to work in Olathe
Man in critical condition after being stabbed by female suspect
Police: Man cuts Edwardsville officer on head
Man fatally stabbed on Md.-Fla. bike ride
Tracking Coronavirus
Metro woman loses grandma in virus outbreak at KCK rehab center; grandpa tests positive, too
Video
Ride KC says bus operator last week has now tested positive for coronavirus
Metro scientists, doctors joining effort to find COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Metro nurses fly to New York, where help is needed most, to fight coronavirus
Video
