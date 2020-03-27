Cooper’s Hawk goes above and beyond to help employees out of work due to pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of employees in the service industry are out of work, with businesses closed amid the coronavirus.

Yet one chain with a restaurant in Kansas City is going to great lengths to help its workers in this challenging time.

Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant is known for fine dining. While the business on the Country Club Plaza is still able to sell wine, eating at the restaurant is off limits right now.

"It’s very uncharted waters. No one has been through the situation before," general manager Carolina Franca said.

The company's owners are going above and beyond to help employees who are now without work. Across all 43 of its locations, including the one in Kansas City, staff are getting cash bonuses to help tide them over.

Restaurant chefs are still whipping up amazing meals too, with all 5,000 employees nationwide allowed to get up to five to-go dinners daily to feed themselves and their families. They have served up more than 50,000 meals so far.

"Your employees are your family. You’re there for such a long time, and it’s great to have this opportunity to help them out and just kind of lift this worry of being able to have food on the table," Franca said.

It's a huge blessing and weight lifted for Cooper's Hawk workers.

"I’ve worked there for so long that they’ve taken me through so many personal crises, so now that it’s come to everyone, it’s really nice," employee Taylor Scholle said. "I feel really supported. It’s one less thing to worry about."

The company even has a crisis hotline to help employees manage stress so everyone can get through this unprecedented time together.

Cooper's Hawk on the plaza is also planning to offering carry-out service for customers starting on Monday, March 30.