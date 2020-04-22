COVID Care Force founder preps for next mission after two weeks treating patients in NYC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID Care Force and Heart to Heart International are recruiting health care professionals to serve on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the founder of both of those organizations, 68-year-old Dr. Gary Morsch, returned to Kansas City International Airport from New York City where he and a team of doctors and nurses treated hundreds of critically ill patients with COVID-19 .

Morsch was on one of the first U.S. teams on the ground in Liberia treating Ebola patients. But he said nothing could have prepared him for his past two weeks in New York City hospitals.

“If you walked into an emergency room with me, you’d see a scene out of Dante’s inferno or something, packed ERs with beds double and triple stacked in the aisles,” Morsch described.

Morsch led a team of six doctors, a nurse practitioner and a nurse to Queens in New York City, the hot spot of all hot spots for COVID-19 in the world right now.

He said Jamaica and Flushing Hospitals where he treated patients were well-equipped with PPE, but the field hospital he visited at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, site of the U.S. Open, was not.

“You can’t even find the patients,” Morsch said. “They say they are in cubicle 9 or bay 9. That means there are 6 or 8 people in that area. You are having to look at the name tags and try to find out who is who. It’s overwhelming and almost too much.”

Now a second team has arrived in New York City to replace them.

No one on Morsch’s team is showing symptoms, but they headed to their homes for a couple days to self-isolate. He plans to travel to another hot spot for the coronavirus on Friday.

Heart to Heart has delivered over $2 billion worth of medicines to 135 countries across the globe and sponsors medical teams in response to global and national disasters.

FOX4 had to ask the founder why he feels it’s important for him to be on the front lines, too.

“My kids asked me the same thing: ‘Dad why did you have to go?'” Morsch said. “And I said, ‘How can I not go? This is what I believe. This is what life is about, and I need to be an example.”

He’s hoping other available medical professionals will join him in the mission.