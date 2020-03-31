‘Faith in action’: Hundreds line up at local church for drive-thru food giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Unemployment numbers are expected to keep climbing this week, as more people are now out of work from businesses closing during the coronavirus pandemic.

But local organizations are stepping up to help meet the growing need for services.

Impact is a ministry of First Baptist Church of Blue Springs, and every week, it serves up meals to about 200 people from a facility at 17th & Main.

But with the need bigger than ever, and a need to limit public contact at the same time, Impact is taking its mission to the streets.

Cars were lined up as far as the eye could see Tuesday afternoon, as First Baptist Church of Blue Springs expanded its weekly food ministry to its main campus parking lot off Little Blue Parkway.

"Faith in action is when we see people in need and help them in Jesus' name, and that's what we're trying to do today," said Terry Towles, a pastor with First Baptist Church of Blue Springs.

People started showing up nearly four hours before the drive-thru food giveaway started.

"Our partner, Harvesters, has taken all restrictions off and has said, no questions asked, if you need food, come and get it," Towles said.

Dozens of volunteers helped bag up items, taking extra precautions with gloves and masks to help load up trunk after trunk with desperately needed food. Diapers were also available for families with small children.

"So many people out there that are out of work and have problems getting food and everything else, that the churches are stepping up and taking care for them, which is a great thing," said Larry Snelling, who was in line to get food for his daughter, a cancer patient.

What's different now is the people who need help. Many showing up Tuesday have never come to a food bank in their lives. Saorla Green was among them, having just lost her job in event management.

"We were just gearing up for our busy season when all of this hit. So my income is just gone until this is all done," Green said.

Green also has her adult daughter and grandson living with her. Waiting in line for food to help fill the table was a humbling experience.

"If you looked at my house, you would not think to see me in a line like this having to ask for help. But you just never know people's circumstances," Green said.

And with hundreds more just like her waiting to get help, the gratitude is evident for the community's efforts to rally together in this unprecedented time.

"I think it is holding us together as a community and a society," Green said.

If you'd like to help, First Baptist of Blue Springs is planning to keep hosting its "Impact to Go" food drive-thru giveaways.

You can bring donations of food items and diapers to its location at 17th & Main from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Those items will help replenish the supply to feed families next week.

There are still some high priority items that are needed: - Canned Food (ravioli, chicken noodle soup, fruit, green beans, corn, pork and beans, etc.)

- Spaghetti Sauce in cans or plastic jars (no glass, please)

- Jelly and Peanut Butter (plastic jars, no glass please)

- Boxed Helper Meals (Hamburger/Tuna Helper)

- Kid-Friendly Cereal

- Mac and Cheese

- Tuna

- Instant Potatoes

- Feminine Hygiene Products

- Personal Items (toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, etc.)

- Diapers (sizes 4, 5, and 6)

- Baby Wipes