Hallmark artists encouraging kindness during the pandemic through sidewalk chalk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a greeting card that doesn’t have to come to your mailbox or even your inbox. It’s right outside on the driveway.

Some hallmark artists have taken to the streets, armed with sidewalk chalk, in order to share some of their creativity and kindness.

They are hoping their artwork and words of encouragement can help during the uncertainty and stress caused by the coronavirus.

“I feel like everybody kind of has this appreciation for the poeple who are having so much courage just to go to work today, but they don’t know how to express it,” artist Amber Goodvin said. “It’s also beautiful to see that other parts of the world are all bringing their creativity to show appreciation for front line workers”

Artist Allie Smith said her husband is a doctor and her sister is a teacher. She said it’s important to uplift those who have had to adapt to big changes involving the pandemic.

“I’m hoping that people who are on walks in my neighborhood see it and it brightens their day a little bit and reminds them that kindness is magical,” artist Allie Smith said. “Especially right now, it’s really important to be kind to people who are around you, to people who are working, to your family and even yourself, too.”

Hallmark wants you to share your acts of caring too. Just remember to post on social media with the #CareEnough.