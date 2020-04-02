Hallmark sends heartfelt delivery halfway across the US to woman who lost son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rebecca Leclair’s face still lights up when she describes her son, Dane.

“He was a puppy at heart. We called him the alpha dog with a heart,” Leclair said.

After a stellar volleyball career at the University of Loyola-Chicago, Dane Leclair was pursuing a graduate degree at the University of Nebraska. Last October, in a tragic accident, Dane Leclair died after falling from a parking garage in Lincoln.

“And then, of course, all of the holidays that came were really tough for us,” Leclair said. “But when my neighbor brought over this Hallmark Great Dane ornament, right as we were putting up our Christmas tree, it really made a huge difference for our Christmas, to have the Great Dane ornament right at the top of the tree.”

The Leclair family took it as a sign. In nearly three decades of designing puppy ornaments, 2019 was the first time Hallmark featured a Great Dane.

Leclair wrote a lengthy and heartfelt customer review on Hallmark’s website.

“I was really surprised when I heard about the impact my ornament had on Rebecca,” said Anita Rogers, the local Hallmark designer who created the ornament. “It really touches my heart to know that something I created means so much to someone.”

So last month, on March 15, what would have been Dane Leclair’s 23rd birthday, a special delivery from Hallmark arrived on the Leclair’s doorstep: an oversized box filled with Great Dane ornaments.

“I could not believe it. It was these beautiful little Great Dane puppy ornaments that I had been talking about to all my friends and family, and I was just so touched so much by the hand-written card that they put in the box,” Leclair told FOX4. “I was in tears, as you can imagine.”