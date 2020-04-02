‘I could not believe it’: Daughter organizes parade in Overland Park for mom’s 94th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Turning 94 years old calls for a celebration, even in the time of social distancing.

That's just what happened Wednesday at the Brookdale Overland Park 119th Retirement Community.

Resident Rose Rocivk was greeted by birthday guests who surprised her with a parade.

Rose's daughter, Jody Rovick, spent four days planning the parade.

"It was heartwarming, I mean, brought tears to my eyes actually, and I think she was overwhelmed. She seemed so joyful, and I think the residents were happy as well and at a time like this, it's nice to be able to have a little joy," Jody said.

As for Rose, she said it made her feel like a celebrity.

"Surprise. I could not believe it. It was beautiful, just gorgeous. You'd think I was some celebrity. I guess I am," Rose said.