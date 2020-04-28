KC code enforcement officer goes extra mile to help assisted living residents during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are doing what they can to help others during the coronavirus pandemic, and in the case of one city worker, that means daily trips to an assisted living facility.

Tough times can bring out the best in America, and that’s true of KCMO codes enforcement officer Christina Carroll.

Nearly every night, you can find her at Liberty’s New Beginnings assisted living community.

“Of course, since the pandemic’s here, they’re on lockdown. You can’t go in and out,” she said.

Her mom lives in the facility, but Carroll doesn’t stop with just her loved one. She shops for anyone who needs a hand.

“It just evolved. If I’m already going out to the store and coming here, I was like, ‘Hey mom, what does anybody else need?'” she said.

After delivery time, Carroll and her mom spend some quality time together — while socially distancing of course.

“I can do it. I have the ability, and it’s an easy way to, excuse maybe, to check up on my mom, make sure she’s doing OK.”

New Beginnings is currently in need of cleaning supplies and disinfectants. To donate, you can contact them at 816-792-2668.