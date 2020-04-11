KC flight teams soar over metro hospitals to support health care workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you looked up to the skies over the metro Friday afternoon and wondered if there was some kind of an airshow going on, you weren’t alone.

The impressive demonstration put on by local teams The Beechnutz and KC Flight Formation Team was called "Hope Flight," a soaring way to salute health care workers at the region’s largest hospitals.

“The cities down, the country’s down, really the whole world, so we’re just trying to share a message of hope,” said Glenn Bowers, the lead pilot.

This isn't the first flight the teams organized during the coronavirus crisis. Their first mission was a show of support for one of their fellow pilots, Evan Shermer. The 21-year-old has been battling coronavirus, and his colleagues did a flyover at the hospital where he's being treated.

RELATED: ‘No one is exempt from this’: Family shares Lenexa 21-year-old’s struggle fighting coronavirus

That effort was so well received, the pilots decided to fly over as many hospitals as possible in the metro on Friday afternoon.

Many, like photographer Kevin Anderson, came out to watch.

“It’s wonderful that they didn’t just do the one hospital, that they flew around to show people their support,” Anderson said “Community support is so valuable at this time.

The pilots also shared some positive news about Shermer. After some very difficult days battling COVID-19, this week Shermer was taken off a ventilator.

“Just trying to show support to all the first responders, nurses, doctors and everybody involved really,” Bowers said.