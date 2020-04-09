Leavenworth winery packing up 1,000 fish sandwich to-go meals for community on Good Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- Z&M Twisted Vines, Wines and Winery in Leavenworth has been in business 18 months, but these last few weeks have obviously been different.

"It's certainly been less busy," owner Gina Montalbano said.

Gina and her husband, Bryan Zesiger, are putting together 1,000 to-go bags. They're not packing bottles of wine -- but instead, chips and fruit. They'll add in fish sandwiches on Friday.

"With the pandemic and the hard times for everybody, Good Friday's coming up, and we just thought that we would do something good," Zesiger said.

Zesiger and Montalbano said they always try to eat fish on Fridays during Lent. Now they're hoping to share their tradition with others.

"A thousand of everything! So there's either apples or oranges we have for the bags. We have fresh fruit and then a bag of chips and a nice warm fish sandwich," Montalbano said.

Zesiger and Montalbano want to be a light during a very dark time for many. They're using this Good Friday giveaway to lighten the burden for people.

"We wish we could do more. We've been blessed, and we want to do our little part just to be a little goodness," Zesiger said.

They'll start serving their to-go bags this Friday at 1 p.m. and will stop serving once they're out.