Leawood neighborhood hold birthday parade for local artist with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Because of social distancing and people not being able to gather in large groups. Drive-by parties have been popular in the metro.

One such party took place in Leawood Thursday.

Birthdays are super special to children and during the coronavirus pandemic, some may be having a difficult time and staying at home.

In 2018, FOX4 introduced you to Matthew Breedlove, a teenager with autism who is also an artist.

Dozens of cars lined Matthew's street Thursday evening to with him a happy 19th birthday, even the Leawood police and fire Department drove past his house to help celebrate.