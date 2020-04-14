Lenexa family sets up free snack bar to thank delivery drivers during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- One family staying at home during the pandemic took some extra time to thank delivery drivers, who are busier than ever before.

"We tried to get just stuff that would make their day a little brighter," Adrian O'Hara said.

O'Hara and his family created a stop-in snack bar on the end of their driveway for delivery drivers. Gatorade, water, granola bars and more fill a table welcoming all drivers from every company.

"A lot of people are trying to avoid getting out of their house. It means that those drivers are working more hours than ever before," O'Hara said.

He he wants his kids to know that giving is the right thing to do at all times.

"I'm a big fan of the Kansas City community," he said. "We are in it together."