Local couple filling void of 17,000 volunteers at Ronald McDonald House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local foundation is stepping up to fill the void at local Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

About 17,000 volunteers annually prepare meals for families with sick children being treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

But since they can’t have anyone inside right now, meals are being delivered to their doorstep.

Supporting more than 50 families can be pricey, but twice a week the Erin Andra Wilson Foundation is paying for meals for them. They’ve chosen a pair of family-owned restaurants to make them, helping them pay their rent during lean times.

“For us, it’s a guaranteed income once a week, which is huge. It’s allowing us to go on. It’s taking a huge chunk out of our weekly bills that we have to keep paying,” said Katrin Heuser, owner of Affare.

But they were busy Friday night cooking up 50 Jagerschnitzel meals for families at Ronald McDonald House. The foundation has already provided 500 meals prepared at Affare and J. Rieger.

“We found a need of people who need to be fed, restaurant owners who needed people to feed and so we could bring that together and provide meals,” Christy Wilson said.

The Wilsons know what the generosity of others means to families with children battling illness at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Their daughter Erin battled leukemia until her death 17 years ago at age 12.

But what they don’t know is what it’s like facing something like that in a time like this.

“By being able to do this, we relieve this uncertainty, hopefully, and they don’t have to worry about whether or not Ronald McDonald House is going to have the resources to provide nourishment to them at this time,” Bret Wilson said.

“It’s really a beautiful partnership that results in families with sick kids getting a delicious dinner,” said Tami Greenberg, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

“The time will come when we are ready for volunteers. Right now we are asking folks to make financial gifts so we can buy and get the food and meals our families need.”