Local doctor steps up to help KC mom denied apartment after losing job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro doctor is stepping off the front lines of the COVID-19 fight to help a single mother find a home after an apartment complex reneged on her lease.

Jessica Fulghem-Jarmon had signed a lease and was set to move into a Kansas City apartment on April 9 with her three young sons.

RELATED: After losing job during pandemic, Kansas City mom of 3 told she can’t move into new apartment

Then she lost her job because of COVID-19, and on move-in day, apartment management told her she couldn’t move in since she wasn’t employed full-time.

She’s since found a new job, but the move-in was a no-go.

FOX4 shared her story on Tuesday, and a Kansas City doctor, who doesn’t want her name to be shared, said it moved her.

“Everybody calls doctors heroes for what we’re doing on the front lines, but what I want to point out is we do these little things every day for people,” she said. “Everybody should step up in a time like this and help each other out.”

She was also moved by Jarmon’s story.

“I saw her, and I saw a little bit of my mom in her, raising kids on her own,” the local doctor said. “I saw her cute little boys, and I saw my son in her and her kids.”

The physician offered to pay to get Jarmon and her boys into an apartment, and she also took care of rent for the next two months.

The pair met face-to-face Friday afternoon at the new apartment complex. They exchanged virtual hugs because of social distancing, and both of them shed a couple tears.

“I can’t even begin to say how much I appreciate you,” Fulghem-Jarmon said. “There’s not even enough words, not at all, because somebody heard me. So thank you.”

“You just needed that gap closed,” the doctor told Fulghem-Jarmon. “I have a son, so I saw your kids and I thought, ‘Nope, I’m not going to let her fail!'”

“I feel like if everybody could just do one little thing that helps somebody else, the world would be such a better place and we would come out of this a better society, a better humanity,” she continued.

Fulghem-Jarmon said she has already heard from other people who have gone through similar situations. She’s speaking with an attorney about possible legal recourse.

See their emotional meeting — and the moment Fulghem-Jarmon walked inside her new apartment — in the video above.