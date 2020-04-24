Local group flies to communities in NW Missouri, delivering thousands of face masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Propellers are spinning at the downtown Kansas City airport. Volunteers are going above and beyond, flying personal protective equipment to rural areas in northwest Missouri.

“Some of the rural counties are just in desperate need of masks and what not,” MTAR LLC President Taimoor Nana said. “They don’t have as much access to PPE.”

Nana and ATD flight instructor Brandon Rapp pack up 6,000 masks to deliver.

ATD donated the plane for Thursday’s trip, and mechanics modified it for this purpose. They took out the backseats to make room for boxes.

“I can’t always make this big of a difference on a day-to-day basis, but today, loading up all these masks, knowing that we both will get to deliver them to people that really need it is really, really enjoyable to me,” Rapp said.

What would take a day to accomplish on the road, they’re hoping to get done in less than three hours by plane.

“Flying a plane is going to be a lot faster for sure,” Rapp said.

Nana said they dropped for six counties with four stops in Gentry, Worth, Andrew and Holt counties.

“It’s just important to help get it to them as quickly as possible,” Nana said. “So hopefully we flatten the curve for the rural county as well as we are for Kansas City.”

The Patterson Family Foundation provided the masks. The foundation bought 300,000 face masks for donation in the Sunflower and Show Me states.

Half the masks went to residents in the KC metro area, while the other 150,000 will be given to more than 118 rural and micropolitan counties in Kansas and northwestern Missouri.

Consistent with the foundation’s focus on helping rural communities, they want to make sure those areas aren’t forgotten during the pandemic.

“So we’re just kind of that last-mile delivery for what that is for them,” Nana said.

The gratitude this pair saw after their small plane touched ground in small communities made it worth it.

“It’ll be really good to see their smiling faces — until they put the masks on, and then hopefully I don’t see their smiling faces anymore.”

If more rural counties need PPE, these pilots said the sky is the limit.

The Patterson Family Foundation is using a formula to distribute masks. It’s one mask per every 10 people in their population. So if a county have 15,500 people, their emergency manager will get 1,550 masks.