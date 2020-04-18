Local nurse quits job to help overwhelmed hospitals in New York City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While millions have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, a metro nurse actually quit her job so she could help out the overwhelmed hospitals in New York City.

“It all happened very, very fast and kind of crazy, but I’m really glad I did it,” 24-year-old Aneisha Ford told FOX4.

Up until last week, the 24-year-old worked at St. Luke’s on the Plaza. But then she heard about an opportunity with Krucial Staffing: a three-week stint at one of the New York hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients.

Taking a leave of absence from her job in Kansas City wasn’t really an option, so Ford said she needed to do some real soul-searching.

“Then I got in my car to go to work, and this Christian song that is like, ‘Fear doesn’t stand a chance if I stand in your love,’ came on and I was like: There’s my answer. I got to do it,” Ford said.

Ford will work 21 straight days, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while staying at the Sheraton on Times Square. She said her journey from KC to New York was a bit surreal.

“Eerie because when you get in the airport, there was no one in there except for the people that work there,” she said.

Ford, a recent Park University graduate, said her parents fully supported her decision.

“And then my mom cried for two days,” she said.

Ford said she hasn’t had any second thoughts since arriving in the Big Apple.

“This is what I signed up to do. This is what I love to do,” Ford said. “Waking up every morning and getting to go take care of patients is what I have dreamed of since I was young.”

Ford said she plans to self-quarantine for two weeks when she returns home.

“I’m going to hang out with my dogs and my fiancé and finish planning our wedding,” she said. “And try to find another job, of course.”