‘Make it beautiful’: Residents clean up KCK’s Rosedale neighborhood during stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A community in KCK is making the best out of the stay-at-home order by beautifying its neighborhood.

The annual All Rosedale Cleanup was supposed to happen this month, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, neighbors have found a way to work together while staying apart.

Working Wednesdays is a new beautification campaign by the Rosedale Development Association. It’s a weekly cleanup, individually driven, that benefits the entire community.

“Just choose a spot in Rosedale that’s in need of some love and make it beautiful,” said Erin Stryka, executive director of the association.

Styka is encouraging Rosedalians to get outside every Wednesday in April and pick up a bag of trash, cover graffiti, plant flowers, whatever it takes to keep the community clean.

“How a community looks and how it feels has a huge impact on the health and safety of everybody in it,” Styka said. “It can impact crime. It can impact how much people want to get out and walk for physical health. It can impact mental health.”

Ruth Kunakhovich, her husband and three children have lived in Rosedale for 11 years. They’ve found activities to keep the little ones busy during the stay-at-home order, but they try to get out of the house at least once a day. Ruth said volunteering is a good option.

“Sometimes during this time, you feel helpless. This is something you can do that positively impacts the neighborhood,” Kunakhovich said.

Sarah Waggoner, another volunteer, moved to Rosedale a month ago. She feels isolated these days, but she said Working Wednesdays allow her to serve the community she also works in.

“There’s not a lot to do physically to be a good neighbor, so this is kind of a way you can give back and do something to make beauty in your community when there’s so much sadness,” Waggoner said.

Stryka said every piece of trash that’s picked up makes Rosedale a safer, more beautiful place for everyone who calls it home.

“We’re really grateful for our neighbors,” she said.

Although the campaign is called Working Wednesdays, residents are encouraged to pick up trash any day of the week. The Rosedale Development Association has trash bags and gloves available at its office located at 1401 Southwest Boulevard.

The association is asking residents who participate to take a picture of their cleanup and upload it on social media, using the hashtag #trashtag.