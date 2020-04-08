Musicians in KC and across the US recording favorites for those in nursing homes, hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some music is timeless, and for those caught in the grip of COVID-19, certain songs can bring peace.

That's why a group called "Music By My Side" is recording favorites for those isolated in nursing homes and hospitals.

When Diana Ladio, who usually takes the stage with local band The Elders, got the idea, she knew she had to lend her talent.

"I was kind of overcome by thinking about older people or those in hospitals that may be having to spend this time alone," Ladio said.

Now she's rallying other musicians across the country and locally -- like KC's Kian Byrne.

"Music by my side provides video and song and material for those to listen to that can't reach any further," Byrne said.

These talented artists are focused on songs for everyone, like "Amazing Grace," "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and hits from The Beatles and Bing Crosby.

They're hoping to share their music videos with as many hospitals and nursing homes as they can, so the facilities can, in turn, share them with patients.

