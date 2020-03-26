North KC district delivering meals to students with special needs, right at the bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Area schools might be closed, but district employees are working in overdrive, making sure every student has access to a healthy meal.

The North Kansas City School District is providing breakfast and lunch to more than 20,000 students, in some cases delivering the meals right to their front doors.

“It makes it even easier with one of my children having a disability," one parent said. "It’s a blessing because all I have to do I walk out of my house and grab it, which is great."

Special accommodations have been made for the children with special needs, including stops outside their homes and a courtesy call when bus drivers arrive.

It’s a drop-off some parents say is appropriate and needed.

“They have just been coming by every day. It’s been great because honestly, he’s enjoyed the snack,” grandmother Jennifer Frederick said. “It’s been kind of a nice thing, actually, been something good to get him outside.”

Wednesday's meal included chips, chicken nuggets (with special instructions), a chocolate chip Pop-Tart, a fruit cup, milk and juice. The meals vary every day.

Around 7,000 meals are prepared daily for students district-wide. There are plans to continue feeding the students until at least April 24.

Bus delivery is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. Drive-thru and pick-up services are from 1-3 p.m. at Oak Park, Staley, Winnetonka, and North Kansas City high schools.

For more information about North Kansas City School District's free meals, click here.