Olathe catering company donating 1,000 meals metro hospitals this week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A local catering company is doing its part to support health care workers fighting the coronavirus.

Mr. Bevis Catering Co. of Olathe said it was built to do big events, which have all now been canceled. So without that business, it's been doing all it can to make a difference.

The company delivered 200 boxed lunches of barbecue smoked turkey and all the fixings to Overland Park Regional Medical Center staffers Tuesday.

That's on top of lunches delivered to North Kansas City Hospital, and lunches headed next to the University of Kansas Hospital and Olathe Medical Center.

In all, they'll deliver 1,000 meals to health care workers across the metro.

"It's really a huge thing because, you know, heaven forbid one of us come down with that, they're going to be the most important person in our life at that point to get through that," said Jon Poteet with Mr. Bevis Catering.

"So for us to pay it forward right now is amazing because they're paying it back to people every single day, and that's what makes this community as great as it is."

KB Concrete and Allied Construction, both of Johnson County, are helping sponsor the meals to health care workers.