Olathe neighborhood puts on takeout Taco Tuesday from separate driveways

OLATHE, Kan. -- An Olathe neighborhood came together Tuesday, at a safe distance, to share a meal from their driveways.

Brighton's Landing Neighborhood celebrated Takeout Taco Tuesday -- social distance style.

Forty families set up tables and chairs at the end of their driveways and waited for Austin's Bar and Grill to make a special delivery.

Shannon Parmentier is the brain behind this block party. She said it was a way to get everyone together without being too close.

"We thought, let’s get outside and eat and have Austin’s bring us some meals and just socialize," Parmentier said.

The neighborhood is only a half mile from Austin's. The owner, Brandon Blum, said this special delivery is a blessing since business has slowed.

"It’s something we can do for the community, the neighborhood," Blum said, "and helps every aspect of the business."

Parmentier's daughter worked at Austin's before COIVD-19 hit Kansas. Blum said they had to layoff about 90% of their staff because of the virus.

She saw this as a way to help a local restaurant and share a meal with friends and family at a safe distance.

"To see everybody getting out and walking around and eating, just enjoying each other at a distance, it’s nice," Parmentier said.