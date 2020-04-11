Research hospital workers, families join in applause, waving to nurses, patients inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They’re the pace-setters of recovery, serving on the front lines.

COVID-19 patients depend on critical caregivers to speed their drive to good health, and on Friday, the community turned out to encourage them.

The parking lots at Research Medical Center in east Kansas City filled with well-wishers, toting signs, streamers and happy words of encouragement.

Those supporters turned out to honor the critical care nursing staff at the hospital with a unique parking lot parade.

Dozens of cheering hospital workers joined patients' family members in applause, waving to caregivers and their patients, who returned the gesture from their hospital room windows.

Haylee Bliss, a registered nurse in Research Medical Center's critical care team, came up with the idea for this pep rally. Bliss said she was inspired, seeing family members of patients sit in the hospital parking lot, wanting to be near their loved ones, even when they’re too contagious to visit.

“I wondered if there was any way we could make that bigger and do it for other patients and any other family. I’d love to give them that chance,” Bliss said.

The joyful noisemakers wanted to keep spirits high during a tenuous time for the medical community.

Even officers from the Kansas City Police Department East Patrol Division joined in the rally, blasting their sirens in support of these unsung heroes fighting for the health of others.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before. There’s a lot of unknown. There’s a lot of scared families. There’s a lot of scared patients and, to be honest, a lot of scared nurses,” Bliss said.

Marilee Clites, another registered nurse at the hospital, came out to cheer and honk her car’s horn in support. Clites said she understands the long hours and stressful conditions that come with this profession.

“I’m praying for them, and we all feel that way,” Clites said. “They’re working really hard. Long shifts. They have to wear a lot of equipment. It’s very tiresome, and it takes a toll.”

Another human touch these nurses are taking involves a different display.

Critical care nurses at this hospital work while bundled up in personal protection equipment. Bliss said they’re beginning to work with photos of themselves attached to the outside of their PPE, allowing patients to see what their new friends actually look like.

“The medicine is always there, but right now, doing those extra little things that we can to show the patients we care, and that we’re there,” Bliss said.

Hospital leaders said the parking lot parade came together quickly, having materialized in just six hours after being proposed by a nurse on Friday morning.