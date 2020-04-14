Retired Hallmark artist creating angel cards, with proceeds supporting coronavirus relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A retired Hallmark artist is putting his talents to use, lifting spirits and helping coronavirus charities.

At at time when there's a lot of sad news every day, Eric Disney has some cards that will brighten your day.

He's using his gift during the stay-at-home order to help fund the fight against COVID-19. Disney designed a handful of cards featuring angels. He calls them "Angels for the Frontline," and each card costs $5.

All profits will be donated to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Disney said it's a way to help support our nation's health care workers and deliver hope to family and friends at the same time.

"I'm at my wits end," he said. "I need something to give me some semblance of hope. I immediately go to angels. I mean, I consider myself a pretty religious person, but it's not necessarily just that. I just love the idea of something protecting me."

Lacey Ellis, Disney's personal assistant, said she was inspired when she saw his creations a few weeks ago.

"It made me realize, oh my goodness, now is the perfect time for his angels to really get out there into the world," she said.

If you'd like to purchase a chard, visit this site where you can pick your design. Again, all proceeds go to coronavirus relief.