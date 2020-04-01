Royals donate 500,000 meals to Harvesters to help local families in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are joining the wave of Kansas City stars making major donations to Harvesters.

The team’s investors, players and Royals Charities are coming together to donate 500,000 meals to Harvesters, chairman and CEO John Sherman announced Tuesday.

“Our investors, our partners and our players share a deep connection to the Kansas City community, which is why the entire Royals family is coming together to do our part,” Sherman said.

“We all wish we were playing baseball and look forward to getting back to the game we love. But the most important thing now is a priority on our community, focusing on its most pressing needs.”

Harvesters serves a 26-county area covering NW Missouri and NE Kansas. The nonprofit provides food and household goods to hundreds of other nonprofits.

Alex Gordon and his family are one of many contributing.

“Jamie and I and our kids are staying at home and trying to take this time to help each other as a family,” Gordon said. “But we also want to help our Kansas City area family. We feel very blessed, and we want to make sure our neighbors are taken care of.”

Donations to Harvesters started weeks ago when Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill challenged his teammates. He donated 6,000 meals and urged many of them to do the same.

Tight end Travis Kelce took it up a notch the next day and doubled the Cheetah’s donation.

“I got your 6k and will raise you another 6k meals,” Kelce tweeted in response to Hill’s challenge.

Then quarterback Patrick Mahomes went big like “Showtime” always does and announced that he’s donating 15,000 meals to Harvesters.

His foundation, “15 and the Mahomies,” also plans to give $100,000 to Kansas City public school lunch programs and other local organizations that provide meals and household items for families in need.

Hall of Famer Will Shields also got in on the giving. Through their through their Will to Succeed Foundation, the former Chiefs star and his wife Senia donated 60,000 meals to Harvesters and another 36,000 to Jewish Family Services’ food pantries, a Harvesters partner.

“At times like these it is so important we come together as a team to help keep people fed,” Will Shields said.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach also joined in on donating.

The Hunt family, owners of the team, announced they’ll match all player contributions to Harvesters.

But it’s not just Chiefs players who are supporting the community food bank during this chaotic time.

KCK native and actor Eric Stonestreet also announced he’s donating 200,000 meals to the food bank.

Together they’re donating hundreds of thousands of meals to local families in need.

And they’re all encouraging the community to donate to Harvesters as they are able. Donations can be made directly to Harvesters at harvesters.org or through Royals Charities at royals.com/royalsrespond.