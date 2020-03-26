Security company offering free patrols for metro nonprofits during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As nonprofits work to help those hurting from the coronavirus pandemic, a metro security company is using its resources to support them.

The president of Titan Protection & Consulting, Ryan Smith, said his company has seen an increase in calls for service since the stay-at-home order went into place.

“We’re seeing a lot of increased concern about businesses being unoccupied or vacant during this time, so there is concern out there for protecting their property,” Smith said.

That got leadership at the company thinking how they could help area charities during these unusual times.

They decided to offer free patrol services to any nonprofit in the metro. The service includes anything from nighttime physical checks on buildings and parking lots to a security presence during peak business hours.

“We’re a resource to call if somebody needs somebody to stop in and check on something,” Smith said. “We can kind of be the eyes and ears of the property while people are at home.”

“Any extra help is going to be much appreciated,” said Jaysen Van Sickle, the executive director at Hope Faith, a day center for the homeless community.

The organization is already utilizing Titan’s services. Van Sickle said they’ve seen an uptick in the number of people needing assistance since coronavirus reached the United States.

“We’re already trying to amend our protocols to figure out how we’re going to serve not only those experiencing homelessness, but also those families that already hit that paycheck and that was it,” he said.

Van Sickle said Titan’s gesture means the organization doesn’t have to worry about covering that expense.

“There’s not one agency that budgeted for a pandemic crisis situation, so to have them to provide any kind of financial relief is going to be massive because we’re talking about a 90-day plus initiative here,” he said.

Titan is not limiting the number of organizations they'll service. Smith said it will be based on demand.

If you know an organization that would like to take Titan up on its offer, call 913-441-0911 or click here.

Titan Protection & Consulting is also hiring right now for all positions.