Two local restaurants step up to help serve those in need at City Union Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "This is our KC." We band together, especially when the going gets tough and it doesn't get much tougher than being homeless.

Nearly 200 men at City Union Mission were served meals from two local restaurants, Extra Virgin and Farina.

The owner of the two restaurants says it's a way to keep his staff employed during the stay-at home order.

The executive director at City Union Missions says a hot meal can also sometimes provide hope.

"I mean, it is rough to be homeless without a job and struggling and for us to be able to have a 4-star restaurant step up and provide a meal, it's extremely helpful," Terry Megli said. "It gives them energy and motivates them to say that there is hope for the future."

City Union Mission is taking extra steps to try and keep people safe, like cleaning and sanitizing spaces and limiting the size of group activities.