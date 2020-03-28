‘We will not forget about them’: Nonprofit delivering food to foster families during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A metro food bank is closed during the pandemic. However, it's not stopping them from getting essentials to the foster and adoptive families they serve.

FosterAdopt Connect is working to keep food on their shelves.

Faye Woods, the organization's direct services manager, is packing up boxes and driving them out to each client's home.

They say foster parents may have little notice when they are taking in a child, and they make sure their clients get what they need.

"They might come with absolutely nothing," Woods said. "No clothes, no food, no shoes. Absolutely nothing. My department specifically tries to meet those needs."

Woods said normally, clients come into the pantry and can pick out food, clothing, toys and other things they may need. However, it's not safe for them or employees to have them in their pantry during the pandemic.

"It’s going to increase just based on how long this goes," Woods said.

However, Woods is making sure the families don't even have to leave the house to get what they need.

"Last week we jumped from 50 families we were feeding to 70 just this week," Woods said. "Within those last few days we’ve increased by another five or six, and next week we anticipate to increase that much more."

They are delivering food to families like Diane Pulford's, who was a foster parent for decades and volunteered at the pantry.

"They keep the family going, and we get staples, fresh food sometimes," Pulford said. "We also get snacks, and sometimes that’s the only snacks these kids get."

Woods said each day one of their clients could find themselves sick or out of work because of COVID-19.

"These kids are already a very vulnerable population that have dealt with trauma to no fault of their own," Woods said. "It’s heart breaking, and we are here, and we will not forget about them."

The organization wants them to know they're there for them -- one box at a time.

They are in great need of non-perishable food donations, diapers, wipes, packaged socks and underwear, and hygiene products.

Donations can be brought to their offices, and you can find more on how to help through their website.