Lenexa motel guests rattled after disturbance, police shooting leaves one man dead

LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa police shooting at the Extended Stay America motel left one man dead Tuesday. Now Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is looking into what happened.

The call for help came in to 911 at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Dispatch audio, which you can hear in the video player above, plays out what officers knew going in.

“Front desk clerk can hear a male screaming at a female. The female can be heard screaming in pain,” the dispatcher said. “The RP (reporting party) believes that she heard him smack her at least once.”

Several residents called police after hearing the argument.

“I heard a man; that’s about it. Just cussing,” said Kiandra Flournoy, whose room was just above room 213.

When officers responded, they said a man with a gun appeared and exchanged gunfire with police. That moment can also be heard in the dispatch audio. A woman named Lily, whose room is near 213, was jolted awake by the sound of gunfire.

“I was thinking just get my kids away from the window,” Lily said. “I got them up into the bathroom and called 911.”

Upstairs, Flournoy and her family huddled together for safety.

“We just heard gunshots, and me and my fiancé and my kids, we got low to the floor,” she said. “It was probably 10 or 13 rounds.”

Flournoy and her family have been staying in the Extended Stay America since March. They are in town for heart surgery for her 6-year-old daughter. Flournoy is thankful her daughter survived the surgery and is thriving in her recovery.

After all of that, she’s overwhelmed to have bullets fly in the room just below them.

“Bullets don’t have eyes. They can’t see,” Flournoy said. “The main thing is don’t let any of my kids get hit. I’d rather for me to be hit than my kids.”

No police officers were hurt, but the man who is described as the suspect in the domestic disturbance died in the shooting, which is disturbing to an already shaken mom.

“I don’t like knowing that I heard shots that killed somebody,” Lily said. “I don’t like it.”

As is typical in officer involved shootings, the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team has taken over this investigation to figure out the details that led to shots fired. That information will be turned over to the Johnson County district attorney to decide if the shooting was justified.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android