10 more people in Johnson County, Kansas test positive for COVID-19 bringing county total to 46

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Officials in Johnson County confirmed Wednesday morning that 10 more people tested positive overnight for COVID-19 bringing the county total to 46.

Of those 46, a man in his 70s has died. He was the first death in the county due to COVID-19.

County officials released the following chart, which breaks down the number of positive cases by age.

Age distribution (median age: 46) 0-9 0 10-19 1 20-29 9 30-39 6 40-49 11 50-59 6 60-69 5 70-79 6 80-89 2

Officials with Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County and the City of Kansas City have announced a “stay-at-home” order on March 21.

The order is now in effect and lasts until April 24. It directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, Johnson County Motor Vehicle Offices will be closed to the public. They will remain closed for 30 days.

Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order